Chinese National Arrested Over $200,000 Fraud

A Chinese national, Li Bowen, 33, known also by the alias Robert, has been formally charged with fraud. He made his initial court appearance before regional magistrate Mrs. Marehwanazvo Gofa. The allegations against him involve a fraudulent money transfer deal that reportedly relieved a man of a staggering US$200,000.

The incident, which took place on March 18, revolves around Li allegedly deceiving the complainant and one Edson Makuvise. He is accused of promising them cash in exchange for a transfer of US$200,000 into his company’s (Hebei Chengxin Co Ltd) Bank of China account, purportedly for chemicals. Acting on Li’s assurances, the complainant proceeded to transfer the hefty sum into the specified account and provided Li with the payment proof.

However, the promise of cash in return proved to be illusory. Li Bowen reportedly started to dodge the complainant and Makuvise when they attempted to retrieve their money, prompting them to seek the assistance of the police.

The prosecuting authority, represented by Mr. Loveti Muringwa, laid out the charges, highlighting the significant financial loss suffered by the complainant—to the tune of US$200,000, with no recovery made to date.

In the courtroom, Li Bowen was granted bail set at US$500 and is scheduled to make his next court appearance on April 30. The case has attracted attention, showcasing the ongoing challenges of financial fraud and the international nature of such criminal activities. Authorities are continuing their investigation into the matter as they prepare for the upcoming court proceedings.-state media

