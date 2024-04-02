Condolence Messages For The Late Rutendo Natasha Muzadzi

Warwadzisa munin’ina wangu.

I’m broken💔💔💔💔I don’t know how if I will heal from this,moyo wangu watsemuka tsemuka🙌kuronga kwaMwari kwacho kunorwadza. Rest in peace baby, I’m so broken azvisikutambirika.

Rutendo Natasha Muzadzi

On her own… Rutendo Natasha Muzadzi

For the past hours I have been hoping someone will say it’s a joke 💔💔💔for the past 2 years we have been staying together in the same house,seeing each other every single day, making memories daily, sharing secrets, the good and the bad you we have had each others backs. How do I digest this? How do I heal were do I start from? Rutendo kani ndikurwadziwa ini😭😭😭😭 – Fadzai Maunganidze

