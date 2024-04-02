Lady Chevrons Shine

THE Zimbabwe Women’s cricket team, the Lady Chevrons have won by eight wickets in their first T20 match against Papua New Gunea at Harare Sports Club this Saturday

The tour continued for the visitors Papua New Gunea as they entered in the three match T20 series.

The two sides met in the shorter version for the first time as they took the field in the first T20.

The Lady Chevrons won the toss and put the tourists into bat and posted 110 runs for a loss of four wickets in 20 overs.

The hosts showed focus and ready to take the challenge in their reply.

Captain Mary-Anne Musonda hit a century with 54 runs off 50 balls while Modester Mupachikwa got a double digit, 45 runs.

The duo helped their side post 111 runs for a loss of two wickets as they reached the target in the 17th over.

Mary-Anne Musonda was named the Player of the Match.

The rivals will be back on the crease this Sunday with Zimbabwe leading the three match series.

