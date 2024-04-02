Mohadi Takes Over Paul Mwazha Church Pulpit

GOVERNMENT has paid tribute to indigenous churches for supporting the development mantra led by President Emmerson Mnangagwa through taking part in empowerment programmes.

Vice President Kembo Mohadi, government officials and the ZANU PF party leadership were in Gutu this Saturday were they attended a church service at the African Apostolic Church led by Mutumwa Paul Mwazha.

Addressing the gathering, Mohadi emphasised on the cordial relations between the church and government pledging government’s commitment towards improving livelihoods.

“Our presence here is a clear testimony of existing good relations between government and the church. Government looks after the welfare of its people, however our spiritual welfare is taken care of by the church. Again the church members play a part in economic development in various sectors of the economy,” he said.

Mohadi paid tribute to the church leader Mutumwa Paul Mwazha who turned 106 years this year, calling upon members to continue following his path.

“Mutumwa Paul Mwazha is among great leaders who took it upon themselves to form indigenous churches and up to today he has got a great following. He is now 106 years and today we celebrate him. It is important that you leaders and congregants continue walking on the path he taught you, following his teachings, norms and values. The most important thing is that he is still alive and he remains the church leader despite his age,” noted Mohadi.

The African Apostolic Church applauded government for supporting them through ensuring the freedom of worship.

“We want to thank our government led by President Emmerson Mnangagwa for ensuring that there is peace and unity in this country. This enables us to enjoy the freedom of worship as stated in our constitution,” noted African Apostolic Church Secretary General, Bishop Richard Juru.

The provincial leadership says it will continue working with the African Apostolic Church on all their programmes as noted by Masvingo Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution Honourable Ezra Chadzamira.

“We have a good working relationship with the African Apostolic Church and they support our community development initiatives,” he said.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa is on record saying church plays an important role towards the development of the country.

ZBC News

