Oscar Pambuka Gets Podcast Equipment Donation

By A Correspondent| Following his release from prison, former News anchor Oscar Pambuka has been gifted with podcast equipment to help him rebuild his life.

Pambuka took to Facebook to share the news;

Ladies and gentleman God is amazing indeed.The guy you see here VK Lion Heart deserves my appreciation. Just imagine from nowhere, he has just bought me some podcast equipment and I am collecting this week.People who invest in others are jewels in the universe. I have learnt so many things through your gesture Mukoma uye Mwari vakuwedzerei.Zimbabwe ndokumbirawo tivatende nokuti haaa ndatenda.#The Restoration

