Rugeje Dies…

BIKITA-Zimbabwe National Army Retired Erasmus Rugeje was involved in fatal head on collision and died on the spot, Rtd General Engelbert Rugeje confirmed the sad news to The Midweek Watch.

He said Erasmus Rugeje, who is his uncle was hit by an oncoming Stallion Bus at Maregere Business Centre in Bikita at around 7am today when his Toyota Dyna encroached in the lane of the oncoming bus.

“He was accompanying his daughter to board a bus and after she boarded the bus, he decided to drive back, that is when he encroached on the lane of an oncoming bus near Zvinoita Vamwe Store and was crashed and died on the spot.

“His body was taken to Silveira Hospital mortuary,” said Gen Rugeje.

The late Rugeje is from Headman Charamba under Chief Mazungunye in Bikita.

