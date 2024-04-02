Teachers Resist New Structured Currency

Spread the love

By A Correspondent| The Amalgamated Rural Teachers Union of Zimbabwe has issued a stern warning against the introduction of a new structured currency, asserting that such a move will be met with staunch resistance from the working people.

In a tweet, the union emphasized that currency reform has historically been utilized to deprive workers of their incomes, savings, and pensions.

“Introduction of structured currency will attract structured resistance from the Working people.Currency reform has been consistently deployed to rob workers of incomes,savings & pensions.Zimbabweans let’s join hands & #StopTheFraud Economy is dollarised,we demand 100%USD salaries,” ARTUZ said.

Moreover, they called for solidarity among Zimbabweans to put an end to economic fraud.

The union’s stance reflects widespread concerns about the potential impact of a structured currency on an economy already heavily reliant on the US dollar.

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...