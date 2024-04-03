Mnangagwa Allows Own Chinese Friends To Vandalise Graves

Spread the love

By A Correspondent

Allegations have surfaced against the Zanu-PF administration for purportedly granting permission to investors to disturb numerous graves for mining purposes, disregarding both social conventions and traditional values.

According to Farai Maguwu, Director of the Centre for Natural Resource Governance, this move showcases a blatant disregard for the sanctity of burial grounds and the cultural heritage of affected communities.

Maguwu voiced concern over the government’s actions, stating that the disruption of burial sites not only reflects a lack of respect for Zimbabwean customs but also carries significant cultural and psychological ramifications for the impacted families.

This pattern reportedly began in Marange around 2009, where over 3,000 graves were reportedly destroyed to facilitate diamond mining operations.

Similar incidents have since been reported in Penhalonga and Buhera, where graves dating back decades have been desecrated without regard for the families of the deceased.

In Penhalonga, for instance, graves believed to be over 80 years old were recently disturbed, leading to renewed mourning among relatives.

Likewise, in Buhera, approximately 30 graves were reportedly exhumed, causing distress in the affected village.

Maguwu highlighted the lack of preparation and support provided to families dealing with the psychological trauma resulting from these actions.

He criticized the violent nature of the disruptions, likening them to the government’s displacement of people from their rightful land.

However, Zanu-PF spokesperson Farai Marapira dismissed these allegations, asserting the government’s respect for cultural norms and denying any wrongdoing.

This isn’t the first time the government has faced accusations of disturbing burial sites for development projects.

The Dinson Iron and Steel Company (Pvt) Ltd, for instance, is reportedly seeking approval to exhume human remains in the Manhize area to make way for a significant project.

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...