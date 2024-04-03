WestProp Unveils Unique Golf Estate In Harare

By Leisure Reporter- The designs are breathtaking, and the promise of a futuristic golfing estate is incomparable.

The stage is now set for the Hills Luxury Golf Estate groundbreaking ceremony in early May, which is expected to be a grand State event.

With the face of Harare and, more precisely, Harare West set to change, pundits have begun to speculate that the Hills Luxury Golf Estate will be used as the signature feature in destination marketing and city branding.

Just across Solomon Mujuru Drive (formerly Kirkman) is the Liberation City, which is under development and expected to bring much-needed traffic to the area.

The Hills Luxury Golf Estate comes with a PGA standard golf course that will undoubtedly be used as the main course for tours and championship matches as Zimbabweans, especially Harare residents, are fast becoming golf addicts.

The golf course will relieve congestion at the major courses and reduce travelling times for golfers in the suburbs like Mabelreign, Tynwald, Dzivarasekwa, Warren Park, Belvedere and Milton Park, among other nearby suburbs.

Situated west of Harare along Solomon Mujuru Drive and bounded by Sherwood and Harare Drive – the rebranded Hills Golf Estate promises to be the best feature in the city.

Punctuating the green fairways lined by giant baobab trees and other indigenous tree species will be exquisitely tailored villas, premium apartments and penthouses.

It became the second golf estate in Harare after the Brooke.

Modern architecture decorates the built-up landscape that constitutes two palatial double-story penthouses that come with rooftop swimming pools, affording the owners a bird’s eye view of the undulating 18-hole golf course.

The lifestyle estate that combines the live, work, shop and play concept has a shopping mall, medical centre, an old people’s home and different sporting activities like tennis and swimming.

Property developer and WestProp chief executive Mr Ken Sharpe is upbeat with the development and reckons “Harare will never be the same with the picturesque signature development”.

“We have used the best architects and designers and married the designs with our local environment. Our aim is to ensure quality is not compromised. We are bri9nging the best,” he said.

Mr Sharpe said WestProp has a departure point with other developers.

“We are a lifestyle developer. We do not develop and abandon the estate. We stay to ensure standards are always maintained,” he said.

