Zimbabwe Declares State of National Disaster Due to Drought Crisis

Spread the love

By A Correspondent| President Emmerson Mnangagwa has declared a State of National Disaster in response to the devastating El Nino induced drought that has gripped the nation during the 2023-24 agricultural season.

Quoting findings from the Livelihood Assessment Committee Report, President Mnangagwa revealed that an alarming 2.7 million people are projected to face food insecurity from March 2023 to April 2024.

“The Zimbabwe Livelihoods Assessment Committee Report for 2023 revealed that approximately 2.7 million people were expected to be food insecure from April 2023 until the end of March 2024. While we have been able, so far, to fend for this food insecure population, the El Nino drought has now compounded our current situation, with food insecurity levels raised beyond the projected 2.7 million,” expressed Mnangagwa.

The gravity of the situation was further underscored by the President’s disclosure of a staggering cereal deficit of 680,000 metric tonnes, while the current agricultural season is only expected to yield 868,273 metric tonnes.

“We expect 868,273 metric tonnes from this season’s harvest, yet our nation faces a food cereal deficit of nearly 680,000 metric tonnes of grain. This deficit will be bridged by imports,” elaborated President Mnangagwa.

In a heartfelt plea for assistance, President Mnangagwa implored for donations to mitigate the unfolding disaster, emphasizing the urgent need for over US$2 billion to implement critical interventions.

“By this declaration, I also call upon all Zimbabweans of goodwill, including those in the diaspora, the international community, United Nation Agencies, Development and Humanitarian Partners, International Financial Institutions, the private sector, churches and other faith-based organizations, as well as individuals to generously donate towards ameliorating this State Of National Disaster.

“Preliminary assessments show that Zimbabwe requires in excess of US$2 billion towards various interventions we envisage in the spectrum of our national response,” earnestly appealed Mnangagwa.

The declaration of a State of National Disaster serves as a stark reminder of the urgent humanitarian crisis facing Zimbabwe, with the government and international community called upon to act swiftly to avert further suffering amongst the population.

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...