Kaizer Chiefs Defender Dies

In terrible news Kaizer Chiefs defender Luke Fleurs tragically lost his life on Wednesday.

Fleurs was yet to make his Chiefs debut, having just signed for the club in October last year.

The former SA U23 defender joined Chiefs on a free transfer after being released by SuperSport United. Fleurs’ departure from SuperSport came in rather mysterious circumstances, having just signed a long-term extension. That extension was supposed to fend off interest from Chiefs, which had been eyeing him on a free already. However, in a strange twist, the player ended up being released. Although it seems as if he was always destined to be a Glamour Boy, he was yet to break through.

During the Afcon break, Chiefs interim coach Cavin Johnson hinted that Fleurs was edging closer to his debut. He was not involved in match day squads in games Royal AM and the embarrassing Nedbank Cup exit to Milford. He then made his first bench appearance for the club in the victory over Golden Arrows. Unfortunately, he did not come off the subs bench to make a debut.

Fleurs tragically killed in hijacking

Now according to multiple reports, Fleurs was tragically killed in a hijacking gone wrong. It is believed that he was shot in the process. At the time of writing, Chiefs are yet to put out a statement on the matter. iDiski Times, however, claim to have got confirmation from a family member of the player about the incident.

Fleurs started his football journey at Ubuntu Academy development. He was then spotted by the watchful eye of SuperSport United. It did not take long for the player to adapt and prove his worth to A Matsatsantsa. Despite his young age, he quickly became a regular and it was then no surprise that he was selected for the SA U23 side for the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo. He would then earn a dream move to Chiefs.

He was just 24 at the time of his death. The South African News would like to extend their heartfelt condolences to the Fleurs and Chiefs family at this time. May his soul rest in peace.

