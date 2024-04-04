Soccer Star Shot Dead In Johannesburg

Kaizer Chiefs defender Luke Fleurs has died after being shot in a hijacking incident in Florida, Johannesburg on Wednesday.

Gauteng police spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Mavela Masondo, said Fleurs was driving a red VW Golf 8 GTI into the petrol station on 14th Avenue when the incident happened.

“While waiting to be served by the petrol attendant, he was confronted by two armed males who came driving a white BMW 1 Series,” Masondo said, as cited by IOL website.

“The suspects pointed him with a firearm and took him out of his vehicle, then shot him once on the upper body. One suspect drove off with the victim’s car followed by his accomplice.”

Fleurs was taken to the nearest medical care centre where he was declared dead on arrival.

The 24-year-old defender joined Chiefs as a free agent in October having been released by previous club SuperSport United in September.

He was named 2021/22 PSL Young Player of the Season and is a former South Africa youth international.

