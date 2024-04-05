Chivayo Blesses Madzibaba Israel With New Car

By A Correspondent

In a gesture of generosity and appreciation, controversial businessman and Zanu PF member, Wicknell Chivayo, has once again made headlines by gifting a brand new vehicle to Madzibaba Israel Muhana of Johane Masowe eChishanu.

Known for his extravagant acts of kindness, Chivayo’s latest gift underscores his commitment to supporting individuals who have made significant contributions to their communities.

Chivayo’s penchant for purchasing vehicles for public figures has become a hallmark of his philanthropic endeavors.

From celebrities to religious leaders, his generosity knows no bounds. But the question is where does he get all the cash?

His latest act of benevolence was announced on Friday, as he took to social media to share the news.

In a message, Chivayo expressed his gratitude and admiration for Madzibaba Israel’s unwavering dedication to his faith and congregation.

He commended him for embodying the values of selflessness, compassion, and kindness, which are at the core of their shared beliefs. Madzibaba Israel was hailed as an exemplary leader whose leadership qualities and spiritual guidance have left an indelible mark on the community.

Chivayo’s statement, filled with expressions of appreciation and admiration, highlights the significance of Madzibaba Israel’s role within the Johane Masowe community. He acknowledged the spiritual guidance and intercessory prayers offered by Madzibaba Israel, crediting him with nurturing a vibrant and welcoming church environment.

The gift of a 2022 Toyota Lexus 450d serves as a token of Chivayo’s appreciation for Madzibaba Israel’s dedication, integrity, and passion.

It symbolizes the recognition of his tireless efforts in shaping the lives of congregants and instilling values of love, compassion, and prayer.

Madzibaba Israel’s unwavering commitment to his faith and community has not gone unnoticed.

Chivayo’s gesture reflects the collective gratitude of congregants who have been touched by Madzibaba Israel’s teachings and leadership.

As Chivayo extends his blessings, he emphasizes the importance of gratitude and appreciation for those who have made significant contributions to society. Madzibaba Israel’s new car is more than just a vehicle; it is a symbol of recognition for his profound impact on the lives of others.

Chivayo’s act of generosity towards Madzibaba Israel serves as a reminder of the power of kindness and appreciation in fostering a sense of community and belonging. Through his actions, Chivayo continues to inspire others to embrace the values of compassion, selflessness, and gratitude.

See Chivayo’s statement below:

HALLO FRIDAY…Congratulations to one of our global leaders MADZIBABA ISRAEL MUHANA of the JOHANE MASOWE E CHISHANU COCA-COLA BRANCH…Please go and see Victor at EXQUISITE DEALERSHIP, your 2022 Toyota Lexus 450d is ready for collection…Thank you for your endless support and unconditional love that you have consistently shown worldwide to us as congregants over the years.

You have demonstrated beyond any reasonable doubt that selflessness, COMPASSION and KINDNESS lies at the heart of our FAITH and is the source of our SALVATION.

You have been an EXCELLENT and LEADING EXAMPLE of a man who has dedicated his entire life to faith and for being a vessel through which we have been privileged to receive TSANANGURO DZEMWEYA.

You have committed your entire life to PRAYER and relentlessly INTERCEDED on our behalf, to become the SPIRITUAL GIANTS we are today. Makatipa NHAKA YEMUTEURO and passionately taught us the importance of showing love and compassion for one another as the hallmark of faith.

Your excellent LEADERSHIP qualities, deep REVELATIONS and manifestation of ENDLESS LOVE will never go unnoticed.

Thank you for your tireless efforts in making the JOHANE MASOWE a welcoming and vibrant church of worship.

Please accept this token of my appreciation for your dedication, integrity and passion, all of which have inspired us to scale to unprecedented heights.

Izwi rakati PATINO SANGANA IGUNGWA RE RUDO saka ndicha gara ndichiisa rudo kuma gungano misi yose kasinga gume. Tinoyenda basa rakanaka ramaka bata pa Domboshava, I will remain eternally GRATEFUL for your sacrifices, all of which are a reflection of the greater CALLING that you have towards bringing us SALVATION. Under your stewardship and guidance izwi rakati HATIKUNDWE NENYIKA uye tinofamba ne njere dze Mweya Jesu ndiye Mambo !

Please enjoy your new car which comes with the greatest GRATITUDE and APPRECIATION for the special role that you have played in shaping our lives to be centred on PRAYER and LOVE for one another ! GOD BLESS YOU ALWAYS…

