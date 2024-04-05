Leadership Drought Is Zim’s Major Problem : Nelson Chamisa

Source : Advocate Nelson Chamisa

A LEADERSHIP DROUGHT IN ZIMBABWE..

Drought in Zimbabwe has become a perennial challenge evidenced by persistent extreme weather conditions. Poverty, disease, cholera also characterize our national perils.

These all constitute major threats to our national security. It’s like we’re stuck in a time loop since ‘07/‘08. This points to leadership failure.

Declaring a state of emergency after the fact is too little too late, lame and lacking. We’ve ignored warnings from experts including UN, WHO, WFP and our own meteorological teams who gave these warnings more than a year ago.

Our lack of preparedness shows that the drought of leadership and strategy is OUR BIGGEST DROUGHT HAZARD.

We’ve got dams but they’re underdeveloped, silting up with no de-silting plans. We have too many undeveloped dam sites. We lack the right water harnessing and harvesting plans.

Other countries with less rainfall manage better. With the right leadership and proper governance, Zimbabwe would be evergreen.We have a great deal for Zimbabwe- the Green Agenda revolution.

Climate-smart solutions need proactive strategy, not reactive policy. Our water systems and land use needs effective management for preservation and sustainability.

Declaring disaster late is no solution. Lives have been lost and continue to be lost the policies are floppy, sloppy, slow and weak.

We’re ready to provide the leadership that acts, not react. We must resolve the drought of leadership. Zimbabwe deserves better.

We must fix the broken politics, resolve the disputed elections conundrum, reverse the rigged elections scourge and restore majority rule.

Zimbabwe needs a CITIZENS GOVERNMENT.

