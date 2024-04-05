Local Businessman Seeks Protection from Alleged Gold Mafia Threats

By A Correspondent| In a dramatic turn of events, Francesco Marconati, a local businessman, has approached the High Court for protection, citing threats to his life after exposing what he claims to be a well-organized syndicate involved in the externalization of foreign currency through the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe.

Marconati, the owner of several companies including Eagle Italian Shoes and Leather and Strengthened Investments Private Limited, alleges that his life has been in danger since he blew the whistle on the criminal activities.

Marconati’s troubles began after he lodged complaints against one of the directors at his companies for alleged foreign currency externalization.

According to court documents, Marconati has been arrested more than five times since then, prompting him to seek legal recourse for protection.

In his application to the High Court, Marconati is seeking declaratory relief, asserting that his rights have been violated due to his exposé on the criminal syndicate.

He specifically references Article 33 of the United Nations Convention Against Corruption, which addresses the protection of whistleblowers.

The businessman claims that the alleged syndicate, led by one of his former business partners, Li Song, has been involved in illicit transactions using his companies as a front.

Marconati alleges that Li Song, along with other individuals, manipulated foreign currency auctions for personal gain, resulting in significant financial losses for his companies.

Despite Marconati’s efforts to seek justice, he claims that the legal process has been marred by delays and frustrations.

He recounts instances where cases he reported against Li Song were either not tried or transferred to different police stations. Moreover, Marconati states that he was falsely accused of fraud by Li Song, leading to a protracted legal battle that culminated in his acquittal, which is currently under appeal.

Marconati remains resolute in his pursuit of justice, despite facing ongoing threats and legal challenges.

His application to the High Court underscores the risks faced by whistleblowers in Zimbabwe and the need for adequate protection mechanisms to safeguard their rights and safety.

