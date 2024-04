Legendary Cricketer Dies

Sad news from Port Moresby…

33 years old Champion PNG left arm wrist spinner Kaia Arua passed away today unfortunately.

Arua played 47 Womens Twenty20 Internationals representing Papua New Guinea side and grabbed 59 wickets with 10.20 superb bowling average (economy 4.20) and scored 341 runs as a batter with exceptional 22.73 batting average so far.

