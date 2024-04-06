Mnangagwa Pledges To Feed Hungry Citizens, Will He Manage?

By A Correspondent

In a recent address at the commissioning of the Kamungoma Liberation War Memorial Site in Gutu, President Emmerson Mnangagwa emphasized the importance of national unity in facing the challenges posed by drought.

Amidst concerns over the impact of the El Nino-induced drought on agricultural yields and food security, Mnangagwa assured the nation that efforts to mitigate the effects of the drought were underway.

“We are one people, with one national flag and one national anthem.

All of us belong to this beloved country,” Mnangagwa declared, stressing the need to reject regionalism, tribalism, and other divisive tendencies.

He reminded Zimbabweans that the nation’s independence was achieved through the unity of its people and urged them to safeguard this unity.

“Let us say no to regionalism, tribalism, and all forms of divisions.

This independence was realized because of the unity among our people. Let us protect it,” he urged, underlining the significance of national cohesion in overcoming challenges.

Addressing the pressing issue of the El Nino-induced drought, Mnangagwa acknowledged the adverse impact it had on agricultural productivity, leading to a poor harvest.

Consequently, he announced the declaration of a National State of Disaster to mobilize resources and coordinate relief efforts effectively.

“Following the El Nino-induced drought, which has led to a poor harvest, yesterday I declared a National State of Disaster,” Mnangagwa stated, highlighting the government’s commitment to addressing the crisis.

He reassured the citizens of Zimbabwe that measures were being taken to prevent hunger-related fatalities.

“I once again assure the people of our great motherland, Zimbabwe, that no one will die of hunger.

In the days of our liberation struggle, we united against all odds to defeat the colonial regime,” he emphasized, drawing parallels between the unity displayed during the liberation struggle and the current need for collective action to overcome challenges.

Mnangagwa’s speech resonated with a call for solidarity and cooperation in the face of adversity. It echoed the sentiments of resilience and determination that characterized Zimbabwe’s struggle for independence and underscored the importance of unity in confronting contemporary challenges.

As Zimbabwe navigates through the complexities of the drought crisis, Mnangagwa’s words serve as a reminder of the nation’s collective strength and its ability to overcome challenges when united.

In rallying the nation against the threat of hunger and hardship, his speech encapsulated a vision of hope and resilience for a brighter future.

