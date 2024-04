Video of Mnangagwa’s ZiG Secret Spilled By ZANU PF Miners

Murder-boasting korokozas (artesenal miners) on video saying Ziga is all about murder and barbarism. “Zigas it’s not a secret. We will be ruling into 2030 till things are straightened up!,” they say in this 2022 clip.

Murder-boasting korokozas (artesenal miners) on video saying Ziga is all about murder and barbarism. "Zigas it's not a secret. We will be ruling into 2030 till things are straightened up!," they say

