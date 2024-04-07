Nothing To Celebrate On Independence Day…

PREPARATIONS for the Independence Day celebrations which will be held in Buhera are now at an advanced stage, with ongoing works expected to be completed by the 16th of this month.

The 44th Independence Day celebrations are progressing well with Vice President Cde Kembo Mohadi impressed with the progress registered so far.

Vice President Mohadi and some cabinet ministers were on an assessment tour of the venue in Murambinda area of Buhera this Friday.

“Seeing is believing and I am impressed with what I have seen here. Everything seems to be going well. A few touch-ups are left and it’s promising. We have been given an update and we are quite happy with what we have seen here,” he said.

Manicaland Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution, Advocate Misheck Mugadza gave an update on the progress.

“All is in order and we are happy that we are successfully going to host the Independence celebrations. The main arena has been completed and a few works are left with the changing rooms. Everything is going well. Works are progressing well and by the 16th everything should be done as we wait for the celebrations,” he said.

Minister of Transport and Infrastructural Development Honourable Felix Mhona weighed in with a progress report on road infrastructure.

“As construction works continue we have set a target to finish all feeder roads by the 10th of April. Roads at this time are critical for the accessibility of all the facilities to be used on the day of the celebrations. All is progressing well and come the day of the celebrations all will go on smoothly,” he noted.

With most of the major works having been completed, the authorities are confident that this year’s Uhuru celebrations are expected to be spectacular.

