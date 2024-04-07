Outrage Erupts: Referee Controversy Leads to Abandonment of FC Platinum, CAPS United Match

Sports Correspondent

Tensions flared at Mandava Stadium during the Castle Lager Premiership Matchday 5 clash between FC Platinum and CAPS United, culminating in the match being abandoned in the 85th minute due to crowd disturbances.

The chaos ensued after CAPS United had a goal disallowed, sparking outrage among their supporters. Ralph Kawondera’s effort was ruled out for offside, triggering heated protests from the Green Machine faithful.

Before the abandonment, FC Platinum held a 1-0 lead courtesy of Juan Mutudza’s eighth-minute strike.

In other matches, Simba Bhora secured a 2-1 victory over Yadah at the Heart Stadium in their debut match there.

Meanwhile, defending champions Ngezi Platinum continued to struggle, suffering a 2-1 defeat to Green Fuel.

