Sonja Keeps Everyone Guessing

By A Correspondent

Controversial businessman and Zanu PF affiliate Wicknell Chivayo’s wife, Sonja Madzikanda, has sparked speculation nationwide with her recent statements.

In a surprising turn of events, Sonja recently appeared in a video clip announcing her decision to part ways with the controversial businessman, Wicknell Chivayo.

However, just yesterday, she resurfaced in another video clip, this time praising Chivayo, leaving the nation perplexed.

Sonja’s shifting statements have fueled speculation about the true nature of her relationship with Chivayo, prompting questions about the dynamics at play behind the scenes.

In her initial announcement, Sonja stated, “I have decided to end my association with Mr. Chivayo due to personal reasons.”

However, her latest remarks took a different tone as she expressed admiration for her husband, saying, “Wicknell has always been a supportive partner and a loving husband.”

This contradictory behavior has left many onlookers puzzled, with some speculating about potential reconciliations or underlying motives behind Sonja’s statements.

As the public continues to speculate, the true nature of the situation remains uncertain.

