Will ZiG Make Desired Impact?

THE Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe has introduced a new structured currency, known as the Zimbabwe Gold (ZiG) in a move expected to solve exchange rate volatility and promote the use of local currency.

The legal tender was unveiled during the presentation of the Monetary Policy Statement by Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe Governor, Dr John Mushayavanhu in Harare this Friday.

Presenting the 2024 Monetary Policy Statement in Harare this Friday, RBZ Governor, Dr John Mushayavanhu said the structured currency will be pegged to a specific exchange rate.

