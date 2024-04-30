Zvishavane Businessman In Shocking Night Burial

By Showbiz Reporter- A well-known Zvishavane businessman, Evans Kujinga, shocked local people after he was buried at 8 PM.

Somehow, those tasked with preparing his grave took the whole day to complete the task, also known as ‘Boss Kujie”, was only laid to rest around 8pm.

He was 42.

“Those who were digging the grave said they kept running into some very hard rocks and the process took the whole day,” said some sources.

“It was something which felt strange and even heavy duty equipment was brought to help the process but there was little relief.

“In the end, the process was completed during the night and burial could only be done in the dark and Boss Kujie was finally laid to rest at around 8pm.

“This is something that doesn’t happen often and one can understand why it has created such a big buzz in Zvishavane.

“Boss Kujie was a hero of the town, he loved his hometown and he donated a lot to his local community.

“He was one of the people who were bankrolling Shabanie Mine, in one way or the other, when they were still in the Premier League.

“The town lost a very good man.”

Initial reports said the Zvishavane Town Council had to offer heavy earth moving machine to help in the digging of the grave.

There has been speculation in the Zvishavane community that this was all related to juju.

However, family spokesperson, Happiness Kujinga, dismissed the speculation arguing that poor rainfall resulted in the ground becoming harder and this meant that the preparation of the grave took longer than expected.

She said the family was aware of people who were spreading rumours.

“Yes, my brother was buried late in the evening due to the hard ground since there has been poor rainfall,” said Happiness.

“We are aware that people have been spreading falsehoods, accusing my brother of using juju, that is not true.

“He was born in a Christian family and died a member of a church.

“He never used any charms to prosper but worked hard for the whole family and was our bread winner.

“My first vehicle, and other siblings’ vehicles, were from Evans, aizivikanwa nezita rekuti ‘Mudavanhu’ nekuti wakanga asingasarudzi.”

She added:

“Even revellers at bars and nightclubs enjoyed beers bought by Boss Evans.

“Makorokozo ose emuZvishavane came in their numbers to witness the burial of a man who helped them so much and we appreciate the good name left by Evans.

“The ground was too hard to dig and Town officials offered us an TLB but we refused considering that it would affect the surrounding graves at the cemetery.

“Among the graves included were Boss Evans’ parents and he was buried close to their graves.

“Zvekuromba izvo ndezvevanhu vanongoda kusvibisa nekuchemedza hama dziripakuchema.”

Boss Kujie had a number of business interests in Harare and Zvishavane.

He was also a whistle-blower who was an informant in over 80 cases and largely dealt with the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority.

