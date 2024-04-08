Bosso Coach Praises Own Charges

Highlanders coach Kelvin Kaindu has noticed improvement in his squad after beating Chegutu Pirates 3-0 in Sunday’s Castle Lager Premiership Matchday 5 encounter at Barbourfields Stadium.

Bosso moved to the top of the table following the victory and are now three points clear, thanks to Brighton Ncube’s brace and a late strike from Lynoth Chikuhwa.

Ncube opened the scoring in the first minute of the first minute of the second half.

He netted his second second of the day on the hour before Chikuhwa sealed the victory three minutes from time.

Speaking after the match, Kaindu said: “Scoring three goals without conceding shows that we are improving with each game we are playing

The gaffer added: “We thought we would get an early goal in the first half but like most teams that come (to Barbourfields) they sit back.

“We were also a bit in hurry in the few chances we created in the first-half that made our game a bit difficult. We made one tactical change at halftime, and I think it changed our game.”

