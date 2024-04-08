Champions Ngezi Platinum Bite Dust

Spread the love

The Castle Lager Premiership Matchday 5 encounter between FC Platinum and CAPS United was abandoned in the 85th minute following crowd trouble at Mandava Stadium.

The chaos started after the Green Machine had a goal ruled out after Ralph Kawondera was adjudged to have scored the effort from an offside position.

The Platinum Boys were leading 1-0 at the team the game was abandoned. The goal was scored by Juan Mutudza in the eighth minute.

Elsewhere, Yadah lost 2-1 against Simba Bhora in their first match at the Heart Stadium.

Champions Ngezi Platinum’s struggles emerged again after losing 2-1 to Green Fuel.

Soccer 24 News

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...