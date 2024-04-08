Chinhoyi Mayor Escapes Death

By Political Reporter- The Mayor of Chinhoyi, Owen Charuza has been involved in a serious accident.

The accident happened this morning near Mapinga escarpment when the mayor was on his way to Harare for council business.

While Mayor Charuza and his driver escaped death by a whisker, the council-owned Nissan Hardbody vehicle was extensively damaged after it was rammed by a haulage truck from behind while giving way to a vehicle in front.

Council spokesperson, Mr Tichaona Mlauzi confirmed the accident but could not shed more light while provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Ian Kohwera was yet to get information from police on the ground.

Mayor Charuza who was rushed to Mutorashanga Clinic for medical attention, sustained injuries on his hand, chest and neck.

-Herald

