Chitembwe Slams Poor Officiating

CAPS United coach Lloyd Chitembwe, has heavily criticised the standard of officiating in the Premier Soccer League (PSL), saying the country’s top-flight league is now a ‘comic show’.

Makepekepe fans invaded the pitch during their league match against FC Platinum at Mandava Stadium yesterday, after assistant referee Mncedisi Maposa raised his flag for offside, denying Ralph Kawondera the equaliser in the 86th minute.

Furious CAPS fans could not wait for referee Lloya Mapanje to consult his assistant and stormed the pitch in protest, leading to a 20-minute stoppage and subsequent abandonment of the match.

Chitembwe was naturally not happy with the offside decision and blasted the level of officiating in the PSL.

“Such has been the problem in our football, where the wrong man takes centre stage. It’s just unfortunate and it has probably reduced this PSL to a comic show and it’s very unfortunate,” Chitembwe told journalists after the game.

“Week in week out, people are always complaining about poor officiating. It’s something that needs to be eradicated from our game if aspire to be a pure football nation.

“It’s very disappointing to see a referee taking centre stage for all wrong reasons. He (the assistant referee) has taken away an aportunity for this boy (Kawondera) to shine.

“That was a contender for goal of the season as far as I’m concerned. This has always been the case in Zimbabwe and I hope it comes to and end,” added Chitembwe.

