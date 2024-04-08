Mai Titi Says I Have A House And Shops

By Showbiz Reporter | The ZANU PF socliallite, Felostas Murata went on video on Monday to announce that she has a house and several shops.

She was at the time boasting saying that people who criticise her do so because they do not have money.

Her statement comes at a time she was released from prison over charges of fraud.

“People who criticise me are those who have nothing and they say I am a rombe.

“Okay then, I am a rombe with a house and with shops,” she said in a jest.

