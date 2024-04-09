Cornered Mnangagwa Denounces Sanctions

By A Correspondent

In a recent address, Emmerson Mnangagwa of Zimbabwe passionately advocated for the complete removal of sanctions imposed on his country, denouncing them as illegal and unjust.

“These sanctions imposed on Zimbabwe are illegal,” Mnangagwa declared, highlighting his firm stance against the economic measures that have significantly impacted the nation’s development and international relations.

He emphasized that this view is supported by the United Nations Security Council.

Mnangagwa directly addressed recent proposals by the Biden administration, stating, “Now, the Biden administration proposed to remove some of them and leave some of them. We are saying no.”

He expressed strong opposition to the idea of selective sanctions removal, asserting, “We cannot feel that he is being benevolent by removing part of the illegality and leaving part of the illegality on us.”

The Zimbabwean leader’s position is rooted in the belief that sanctions are fundamentally illegal and therefore should be lifted entirely.

“In the first place, they are totally illegal. They must go in totality,” he affirmed, echoing sentiments expressed by many Zimbabwean officials and citizens who have long called for an end to the punitive measures.

Mnangagwa emphasized the urgent need for the removal of all sanctions without exception, emphasizing that partial relief would not suffice.

“The illegality must go in total,” he asserted, conveying the uncompromising position of his administration on this critical issue.

Sanctions on Zimbabwe have been a contentious international issue, with supporters arguing they are necessary to encourage political and economic reforms, while critics contend they harm ordinary citizens and impede the country’s development.

Mnangagwa’s resolute demand for the complete removal of sanctions reflects his commitment to advancing Zimbabwe’s economic recovery and fostering stronger diplomatic relations on the global stage.

