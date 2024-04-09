Dynamos Name New Chairman
9 April 2024
Dynamos have appointed a new vice-chairman to replace the fired Vincent Chawonza.
Chawonza was dismissed from his post in February on several “disciplinary charges”.
The club has appointed Clemence Chimbari as the new vice-chairman of the club.
Chimbari is a Chief Public Prosecutor at the National Prosecuting Authority.
Dembare also confirmed the appointment of Justice Mubayi as a committee member responsible for development teams.
Here is the statement issued by Dynamos confirming the appointments.
Soccer 24 News