I Am Worried About Opposition Woes, Claims Emmerson Mnangagwa

It’s good to have an opposition…

“It’s good to have an opposition. Our laws allow opposition, that is why opposition parties are here. They have their internal conflicts and internal difficulties. It’s legitimate to them.

They must resolve their problems. They cannot expect Zanu PF to go and intervene and say, ‘Look, you are becoming weaker and weaker, and this is not good for us.’ NO! We will not do that,” said President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa.

Source : Zanu PF

