Manica Diamonds Stun Gamecocks

BULAWAYO Giants, Highlanders thumped new-boys Chegutu Pirates three nil this Sunday to create breathing space between themselves and the chasing pack in the Castle Lager Premier Soccer league.

A ruthless Highlanders side mercilessly wrecked the ship of Chegutu Pirates on Sunday as they thrashed the Chegutu-based Premier Soccer League debutants by three-goals-to-nil.

It was a hard lesson for Dzinza reZaire when they faced the big boys as they were bullied thanks to a brace from Brighton Ncube and another strike from Lynoth Chikuhwa.

While Chegutu Pirates were massacred at Babourfields, Rufaro Stadium entertained a goalless draw between Harare giants Dynamos and Bulawayo Chiefs.

Dynamos failed to capitalise on their home advantage, and to add to their misery, they had a goal disallowed for offside after Kevin Moyo buried the ball in the back of the net.

Not even Tanka Shandirwa’s return to fitness could save the Glamour boys on their home turf as they once again failed to create any meaningful chances.

Elsewhere, Manica Diamonds finally won after edging Chicken Inn one nil, thanks to a Michael Tapera strike.

A solitary strike was again the difference at the Colliery as Hwange could only watch Premier Soccer League returnees Tel One steal their show courtesty of Blessing Sibanda’s goal to cap off the matchday five action.

