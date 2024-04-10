Mzembi Mocks Biti Over Sabbatical Move

By A Correspondent| Former Foreign Affairs minister Walter Mzembi has mocked former Citizens Coalition for Change vice President Tendai Biti over his move to take a sabbatical from politics.

Posting on X, Mzembi said politicians will never take a sabbatical from politics as it is impossible to offload a purpose just like that.

“Political Sabbatical is when a Politician says I am taking leave from Politics . I tried it , and came out of it mentally before the ink pronouncing my Sabbatical had dried on the “100% cotton paper” I was scribbling on,” said Mzembi.

He added that politicians will only take a sabbatical from politics when they are dead.

“Reality is a Politician will only take a Sabbatical when he is 6 feet under . Its impossible to offload a purpose just like that , so a Sabbatical may just mean a leader with no formal leadership responsibility, no obligations to anyone but for how long my generation shall we be like Jonah of Nineveh while Rome burns?” added Mzembi.

Speaking on HSTV’s #FreeTalk show, Biti revealed his decision to step away from the political arena, expressing a desire to explore other avenues to challenge the ruling Zanu PF party’s authority.

Biti further clarified that he was not involved in any decision-making process regarding rotational leadership within the CCC.

