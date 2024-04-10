Six Arrested Over Soccer Star’s Murder Of Soccer Star

Spread the love

South African police has confirmed the arrest of six suspects in the murder of Kaizer Chiefs player Luke Fleurs.

Fleurs was shot dead in a hijacking incident at a fuel station in Florida, Johannesburg on Wednesday.

Authorities have said Fleurs was waiting to be served at the station in his Volkswagen Golf 8 GTI when he was confronted by two men, who ordered him out of the vehicle at gunpoint.

The defender was shot in the chest before one of the assailants drove off in his vehicle, while the other man followed in a white BMW 1 series.

He was pronounced dead on arrival at hospital.

Fleurs’ vehicle, which had already been stripped, was recovered on Monday.

SA Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Mavela Masondo said the suspects were traced to and arrested in Slovoville, Soweto, in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

“Police have arrested six suspects for the alleged hijacking and murder,” Masondo said in a statement.

He added: “Police believe that the suspects are part of a syndicate that is responsible for car hijackings in Gauteng, and the search for more suspects is continuing.”

The suspects are expected to appear in court on Friday, charged with murder and hijacking.

Soccer 24 News

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...