Billiat Set To Return To Action

Khama Billiat could be available for selection when Yadah face TelOne in the Castle Lager Premier Soccer this Sunday, amid revelations that the injury he suffered against Simba Bhora last week is not serious.

The former Warriors posterboy was replaced by King Nadolo in the 40th minute at The Heart Stadium, as the Miracle Boys’ slow start to the season continued with a 1-2 defeat to Tonderai Ndiraya’s charges.

Yadah coach Thomas Ruzive confirmed that the nimble-footed winger had been replaced due to a injury setback, but did not shed light on its extent.

A source at Yadah told Soccer24 that while the former Kaizer Chiefs star is yet to train this week and his leg is still swollen, the scan conducted did not reveal anything serious.

“He hasn’t trained this week, his is still swollen but fortunately, the scan conducted didn’t reveal anything serious,” said the source.

“The physiotherapist will have a look at him again tomorrow and if all goes well, he should start training immediately.”

Yadah are the only team yet to register a win this season and currently anchor the log standings with a paltry two points from their opening five matches.

