HMetro Slam Mai Titi For Kuchekeresa Mwana

By Dorrothy Moyo | In the wake of the tumultuous events surrounding Zimbabwean socialite Mai Titi, real name Felistas Murata, the state-funded tabloid HMetro has issued a scathing editorial critique. The publication, known for its bold commentary, has not shied away from addressing the controversial incident head-on, casting a stern light on Murata’s alleged encouragement of her daughter’s actions.

The editorial, titled “Parental Guidance Gone Awry: The Disturbing Encouragement of Felistas Murata,” dives deep into the chaos that erupted after unidentified individuals exploited images of Mai Titi. HMetro unequivocally slams Murata for what it describes as a perplexing and troubling reaction to her daughter’s exposure on the internet.

Below are the words of sociallite that are on record over her admiration of the controversial singer and stripper, Shashil who she says made money from exposing herself.

Hatitombe kwate, hativhunduke, hatitirimuke hapana chekutya hapana kana zvekumboti tonyarirepi, tonyarirepi kudini inga ana Shashil chaivo vakaburitsirwa pumaz yavo panze is she not living? Vamwe are famous and making money vaburistirwa manyudzu avo.

“We don’t cry, we see no shame, we are not contained, there’s nothing to restrict us. Why on earth should we consider shame? Shashl had her underwear taken out there, is she not living? Others are famous and making money after their nudes have been viewd.”

“Somehow, Mai TT appears comfortable that nude photos of her teenage daughter have flooded the internet,” the editorial reads, highlighting a sentiment of disbelief and disapproval towards Murata’s handling of the situation. It further accuses the comedienne of not just passivity but of active encouragement, stating, “The comedienne even appeared to be encouraging her daughter to spill more nude photos onto the Internet. That’s not how a normal mother should react to the shame that her daughter finds herself in.”

This stern rebuke from HMetro underscores a broader societal concern about digital privacy, the responsibilities of public figures in guiding their followers and family members, and the critical importance of safeguarding minors in an increasingly connected world.

The People’s General, another figure embroiled in the discourse, has voiced his distress over the misuse of Mai Titi’s images, emphasizing the overlooked aspect of minor protection and the community’s role in shielding the vulnerable. “Whoever leaked these things, did not care to consider that the minor has a future they need to be shaped for,” he stated, echoing a sentiment of collective responsibility in the upbringing and protection of minors.

His plea is not only for privacy but for a societal awakening to the dangers lurking in the digital age, especially for the younger generation. “As elders, you are expected to take care of minors in your area, because anyone this vulnerable is your own,” The People’s General added, urging a communal approach to child-rearing and a reevaluation of digital etiquette.

In conclusion, HMetro’s editorial does not merely criticize Mai Titi; it serves as a clarion call for a reassessment of parental responsibilities and the moral obligations of public figures towards their immediate community and, by extension, their audience. The unfolding scenario may be a reminder of the complexities of parenting-ZimEye

