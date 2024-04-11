Man Undergoes Successful Jaw Tumour Surgery

DEADLY cancers which come in various forms have become a major source of worry with the public being urged to seek medical attention for any unusual growths or abnormalities.

This comes after a successful jaw tumour surgery conducted at Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals recently.

Mr Laston Kwinika of Beitbridge is on the road to recovery after a successful surgery at Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals to remove a tumor that had plagued him for 17 years.

The slow-growing tumor, had grown to cover most of his lower jaw, causing difficulty in eating and speaking.



