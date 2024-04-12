Former ZACC Boss Goes Beserk, Destroys Community Gate

Former Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (Zacc) commissioner Farai Mashonganyika-Chinyani and her husband went berserk and destroyed a community gate after they were denied entry to a property she allegedly acquired illegally.

Mashonganyika recently lost a title deed to the property she allegedly bought in a fraudulent deal where she paid US$4 000 for 8 000 square metres of land.

The former Zacc commissioner and her husband Tendai Chinyani appeared before magistrate Dennis Mangosi charged with malicious damage to property.

The duo allegedly damaged a community boom gate in Borrowdale, Carrick Creagh.

Allegations are that on April 5, Cornilious Tsikwa, a chief security officer, was on guard duty at a gated community entrance in Carrick Creagh when the couple arrived.

Tsikwa advised them that they were not allowed to enter the property as they had an outstanding payment of US$600 for security and other services.

This did not go down well with the couple.

It went on to twist the electronic boom gate, breaking it in the process.

A police report was made leading to its arrest.

The duo was remanded out of custody to April 16.

Mashonganyika recently sued the government after the Local Government ministry cancelled a title deed to a property she bought for US$4 000 instead of US$20 000.

