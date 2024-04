Four In Trouble For Killing Suspected Thief

FOUR men who are believed to be part of a group that fatally assaulted a suspected thief in Harare’s Rugare suburb have appeared in court facing charges of murder.

The accused include Gift Kamupira, Sirivako Davison Kagwa, Stephen Albert Phiri and Barbara Kumadzi.

