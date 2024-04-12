Real Madrid Star Declares War At Etihad

Spread the love

A Real Madrid C.F. superstar has sent a warning to Manchester City ahead of their 2nd leg clash in the Champions League.

In a press conference he said ” they are a very good team very structured but we (Madrid) have a plan and this is warning come with everything you have cause history must repeat itself we are sending you back to England.

We’re going to fight, as we always do”.

Real Madrid star sends warning to Man Manchester City ahead of 2nd leg of UCL quarter-final.

Yes this is the kind of determination we need in our team Real Madrid be prepared cause we are coming for the champions league…

Source : Real Madrid News

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...