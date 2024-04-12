Themba Gorimbo’s Dream Finally Fulfilled

The Ministry of Sports, Recreation, Arts and Culture through the Sports and Recreation Commission (SRC) has finally granted boxer Themba Gorimbo’s dream to wear national colors in his mixed martial arts.

In their letter to Gorimbo, SRC said

“The Sports and Recreation Commission is pleased to advise that the Minister of Sports, Recreation, Arts and Culture, Hon Kirsty Coventry, has authorized you to wear the national colors of Zimbabwe during Mixed Martial Arts competition and related events.”

Posting on Facebook, Gorimbo said

“I am going to continue making history for myself, my people and everyone who truly supports me from their heart.”

