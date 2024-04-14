Mnangagwa Consolidates Power, Promotes Six Influential Soldiers

By Political Reporter- Zanu PF President Emmerson Mnangagwa continues consolidating power and has promoted six senior military officers.

Since assuming office in November 2017 through a military-backed coup, Mnangagwa has consistently elevated soldiers who played pivotal roles in ousting former President Robert Mugabe from power.

This trend has been accompanied by the removal of top military figures suspected of loyalty to Mnangagwa’s deputy, Constantino Chiwenga, who is positioned to succeed him within Zanu PF’s hierarchy.

Among the latest promotions reported by ZBC, Lieutenant General David Sigauke has risen to the rank of Substantive General, while Brigadier General Justin Mujaji has been elevated to Major General.

Air Marshal Elson Moyo now holds the position of Air Chief Marshal, and Major General Chris Mupande has been promoted to Lieutenant General.

Additionally, Brigadier Generals Tendai Dzirutwe and Themba Mlambo have ascended to the rank of Major Generals.

Addressing the investiture ceremony in Harare on Friday, April 12, Commander of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces, General Phillip Valerio Sibanda, offered congratulatory remarks to the promoted officers, urging them to maintain their dedication to national service.

However, the promotions have raised eyebrows among observers, who view them as part of Mnangagwa’s strategy to consolidate power and ensure loyalty within the military ranks.

Critics argue that rewarding individuals linked to the regime’s rise to power undermines democratic principles and fosters a culture of impunity.

In response, Air Chief Marshal Elson Moyo, speaking on behalf of the newly promoted officers, expressed gratitude for the recognition and pledged unwavering commitment to serving the nation.

President Mnangagwa’s authority to bestow such promotions stems from the Defence Act, which grants him the prerogative, in consultation with the Minister of Defence and the Commander of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces, to reward members for distinguished service or exemplary conduct.

While Mnangagwa’s administration frames these promotions as recognition of merit, skeptics perceive them as part of a broader strategy to consolidate power and perpetuate the ruling party’s dominance.

As tensions simmer over the government’s handling of military appointments, concerns persist regarding the erosion of democratic norms and the entrenchment of authoritarianism in Zimbabwe’s political landscape.

