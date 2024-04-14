Mnangagwa Deceives Zimbabweans With Another Useless ‘Ghost’ ZiG Currency

By Business Reporter- Despite claims by the Emerson Mnangagwa government that it possesses the strongest currency in the region, recent events have unveiled a starkly different reality.

While all countries, including Zimbabwe’s neighbours, utilise their local currencies to purchase fuel, Zimbabwe stands alone, unable to employ its own currency for this basic necessity.

Last week, the government proudly introduced the Zimbabwe Gold (ZiG) Structured Currency, touting it as a significant milestone.

However, this currency has quickly revealed its ineffectiveness as it cannot be used to procure fuel.

Petrol stations refuse to recognise it as legal tender, rendering it useless for everyday transactions.

A functional currency must possess the essential characteristics of money, serving as a reliable store of value and a medium of exchange, qualities which ZiG clearly lacks.

This revelation exposes the fallacy of the government’s claims regarding the strength of Zimbabwe’s currency.

In contrast, neighbouring countries such as South Africa, Mozambique, Zambia, Malawi, Botswana, Eswatini, and Lesotho conduct fuel transactions seamlessly using their respective local currencies.

Despite Zimbabwe’s proximity and fuel importation like its neighbours, the discrepancy in currency utility is glaring.

Shockingly, despite ZiG’s failure to facilitate basic transactions within Zimbabwe, some individuals still propagate the unfounded notion that it holds the highest value among all currencies in Southern Africa.

Such baseless assertions border on economic mysticism rather than sound financial reasoning.

This situation underscores the urgent need for transparency and accountability within Zimbabwe’s economic policies.

Instead of misleading the public with empty rhetoric, the government must address the fundamental issues hindering the functionality of its currency.

Failure to do so only perpetuates Zimbabweans’ economic challenges and erodes trust in the country’s leadership.

