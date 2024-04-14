Mnangagwa Names New Ambassadors

Spread the love

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has appointed ambassadors who will represent the country at the United Nations, Saudi Arabia, India and China.

In a Government Gazette published this Friday, the Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet, Dr Martin Rushwaya confirmed the appointment of Mr Taonga Mushayavanhu as Zimbabwe Permanent Representative to the United Nations in New York, United States of America.

He also confirmed that Mr Jonathan Wutawunashe will represent the country in Saudi Arabia, Ms Stella Nkomo in India and Mrs Abigal Shonhiwa in China.

ZBC News

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...