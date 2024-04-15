Mai TT Explains How Embarrassing Pictures Leaked

By Showbiz Reporter- Social media personality Felistus Murata, popularly known as Mai TT, has how photos related to her family leaked, recently.

In an emotional Facebook post, Mai TT said she was shocked at the leaked photos and revealed that a former boyfriend disseminated them.

According to Mai TT, someone had been subjected to blackmail by her ex-partner for a year, with him demanding money in exchange for not releasing the pictures.

However, when the victim ran out of funds, the photos were made public.

Mai TT’s heartfelt message conveyed her disbelief at the situation, describing her family member as a quiet and intelligent individual who had never given her cause for concern.

She vehemently denied exaggerated claims circulating on social media, asserting that there were no videos or websites involved, but rather, it was a case of betrayal by someone Fifi had trusted.

The distraught mother disclosed that her family member had kept the threats hidden from her, choosing to handle the situation independently until it reached a breaking point. Mai TT emphasized that the matter had been reported to the police, expressing confidence in the legal process.

Acknowledging her daughter’s mistake in trusting her former partner, Mai TT reiterated her unwavering support for her family and emphasized her commitment to protecting all of them at all costs. She condemned the stigma and judgment faced by single mothers, asserting that her family members were her priority and that she had provided them with guidance and support throughout their lives.

In closing, Mai TT thanked well-wishers for their messages of support and expressed faith that they would overcome this challenging ordeal with the help of God.