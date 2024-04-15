Tshabangu Praises Mnangagwa’s ZiG

By A Correspondent

Sengezo Tshabangu, the

self-declared interim Secretary General of the Citizens Coalition for Change, has voiced support for Zimbabwe’s new currency introduced by Emmerson Mnangagwa’s administration.

Tshabangu’s endorsement of the ZiG currency underscores a significant shift in sentiment towards the government’s economic policies.

In a direct quote, Tshabangu stated, “We can’t continue using the foreign currency,” clearly signaling his approval of the decision to implement a local currency.

This statement aligns with Mnangagwa’s efforts to stabilize the country’s economy and reduce dependency on foreign currencies. However, Mnangagwa’s new currency is seen as useless by economists.

Speaking at the commissioning of the Yahua Group Kamativi mining company Spodumene mine and processing plant in Hwange District, Senator Tshabangu emphasized the importance of building confidence in the new currency.

He stressed that enhancing confidence among Zimbabweans is crucial for the ZiG currency to gain traction and become preferred for local transactions.

Tshabangu’s remarks reflect a nuanced approach to economic policy, acknowledging the necessity of a local currency while also emphasizing the importance of public trust and confidence in its value.

By supporting the ZiG currency and advocating for measures to boost its acceptance, Tshabangu demonstrates a pragmatic stance towards economic development and monetary policy in Zimbabwe.

The commissioning event highlighted broader discussions around economic revitalization and resource development in the region.

Tshabangu’s comments underscore the significance of domestic currency initiatives as part of the government’s broader economic agenda.

As Zimbabwe continues to navigate economic challenges, Tshabangu’s endorsement of the ZiG currency signals a potential shift in perceptions towards the government’s economic policies.

The emphasis on confidence-building measures underscores the importance of public trust in driving economic stability and growth.