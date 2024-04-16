Chivhayo Mocks Ras Caleb With A Toyota Aqua

By A Correspondent| Controversial businessman Wicknell Chivhayo has mocked Zimdancehall chanter Ras Caleb with a Toyota for his song in which he was promoted the new currency introduced by the new Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe Governor Dr John Mushayavanhu.

Ras Caleb did the dirty work on behalf of the President Emmerson Mnangagwa regime by promoting the new ZiG currency which many economists have dismissed as yet another damp squib.

His song ZiG Mari has gained airplay on all national radio stations and that should have earned a much more bigger prize than a Toyota Aqua that was also given to that woman who appeared in a women shaking her bossom while wrapped in a Zanu PF cloth.

Posting on social media, Chivhayo said;

“What a wonderful song… Congratulations Ras Caleb your Toyota Aqua is ready for collection…Madzibaba Chipaga will also give you TWO thousand United States dollars…This level of unmatched patriotism is impressive and can’t be ignored…Enjoy your AKWAYA my brother…Zve ZANU PF zvino dadisa.”