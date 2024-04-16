Harare Man Stripped Of Laptop, Cellphone To Ladies Of The Night

A HARARE man was left counting his losses after after he was alleged robbed by two sex workers.

Samantha Moyo (22) and Tafadzwa Bandare (33) have since appeared in court facing charges of robbing Tinashe Gabilo from Msasa Park.

They were remanded out of custody to May 2 by Harare magistrate Simon Kandiyero.

State prosecutor Miriro Matavo alleged that on March 27, Gabilo approached Moyo at corner Nelson Mandela and 5th Street for sex around 8pm.

Moyo took Gabilo to room number 31 Gail Court where they had some quality time together.

Matova told the court that Moyo was paid US$10 for her services.

However, Moyo demanded more and a dispute arose.

She allegedly took Gabilo’s laptop and cellphone as she demanded an extra US$50 for her services.

The court heard that Bandare and her accomplice, who is still at large, suddenly entered the room and forcibly took Gailo’s laptop and cellphone.

They also took his wallet containing US$50 and gave him back his belongings and left .

They were arrested the following day after the complainant filed a police report.