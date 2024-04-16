Zanu PF Targets Mt Pleasant Parliamentary Seat

The ZANU PF party has assured the electorate in Mt Pleasant Constituency of enhanced improvement in key areas of social development as it engages with party members in the area ahead of the by-elections set for the 27th of this month.

The ZANU PF Harare provincial leadership continued its campaign trail for Mt Pleasant Constituency ahead of the by-elections slated for the 27th of April.

The ruling party’s provincial leadership emphasised unity within its

membership.

“We are carrying the same message where we meet our mobilisation teams and giving each other direction and our campaign strategy ahead of the elections,” said ZANU PF Politiburo member, Senator Charles Tawengwa.

“We are showcasing that ZANU PF is the revolutionary party that everyone must vote for and there is no doubt we are now claiming the Mt Pleasent parliamentary seat in the forthcoming by-elections,” said another ZANU-PF Politburo member, Cde Tendai Chirau.

ZANU PF Harare Provincial chairman Cde Godwills Masimirembwa said the party is now ready to claim the Mt Pleasant parliamentary seat.

“It is all systems go, our structures and direction have been laid out and we raring to go. There is no reason for losing,” he said.

ZANU PF candidate for Mt Pleasant Constituency Cde George Mashavave highlighted some of the bottlenecks to be addressed once voted into office.

“We are ready for the elections and there are various issues that we need to address as soon as possible such as water problems,” he said.

The Mt Pleasant parliamentary seat fell vacant following the resignation of Citizens Coalation for Change National Assembly member Ms Fadzai Mahere.

ZBC News