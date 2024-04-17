DeMbare Fans Fume Over Simba Bhora Loss

DYNAMOS fans have lamented their team’s poor performance which has seen the Harare giants winning just one match in six Premier Soccer League encounters this season.

The Glamour Boys have had a subdued start to the season and on Sunday they plunged to another defeat after a one-nil loss to Simba Bhora at Wadzanayi Stadium in Shamva.

The defeat was their second of the season, with the Harare giants having one win and three draws, leaving them languishing in the lower half of the table.

This has not gone down well with Dynamos’ fans who have called on coach Genesis Mangombe to sharpen the strike force which has only scored four goals this season.

“Sadly, football is about results, Genesis is playing good football but without results, its tricky and he will be judged by that,” said a fan.

Another said, “I hope they give the coach more time to try and get us back on track, it’s early days so we can catch up.”

Dynamos are 14th with six points from six matches, alongside struggling defending champions Ngezi Platinum Stars who are failing to find the formula that gave them the title last season.

Ngezi Platinum dropped points once again after they were held to a one-all draw at home by Bulawayo giants Highlanders who are the current log leaders.

Bosso have 14 points after four wins and two draws followed by ambitious Simba Bhora who have 13 points after their latest victory over Dynamos.

Former champions FC Platinum who shared the spoils with new boys Arenel this weekend are third with 11 points.

They are, however, still waiting for the determination of their abandoned match against CAPS United.

Chicken Inn complete the top four with 9 points.

Defending champions Ngezi Platinum Stars, Yadah, Herentals and Hwange occupy the bottom four places.

ZBC News